If Congress wants to start Bharat Jodo Yatra, they should do it in Pakistan, says Assam CM

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], September 7 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra which is set to kickstart on Wednesday and said that the party should conduct this campaign in Pakistan if "they want to start the campaign", while stressing that "India is connected and united."

The Chief Minister said that India was divided in 1947 and there is no benefit of starting the Bharat Jodo Yatra in India.



"India was divided in 1947 during Congress. If they want to start Bharat Jodo Yatra, then Rahul Gandhi should do this in Pakistan. What are the benefits of doing this Yatra in India? India is connected, and united. I want to suggest Rahul Gandhi to take the Bharat Jodo Yatra programme to Pakistan," Sarma told ANI on Tuesday.

This comes a day ahead of the launch of the nationwide campaign by the Congress party.

