If Congress wants will join hands, otherwise will strengthen party: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24 (ANI): In an apparent hint that JD(S) could part ways with Congress, defeated Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday asserted that both the parties are free and if the coalition does not work out, he will focus on strengthening the party.

"Congress leaders have not discussed those issues with us. They're free, we are also free. If the coalition works out, if they want, we will join hands with them. Otherwise, we will work by ourselves and strengthen our party on our own," he said at a press conferfence a day after losing the confidence vote in the Assembly.

He also stated that during a meeting of JD(S) held on Wednesday only party related issues were discussed.

"We discussed our party organisation issue only. The coalition is different and party work is different. Our party's MLAs are going to work for strengthening the party", he said.

JD(S) Chief and former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda also spoke about the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka losing the trust vote yesterday and said, "We have no regret of having lost the government. We are not accusing anyone, including the former Chief Minister and other senior ministers. There is no difference of opinion between the two parties, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), one is a national party, another is a regional party."

He accused the BJP of indulging in "unprecedented horse-trading" and said, "The way in which things have happened in Karnataka, I have never seen in my political career. The way in which a national party, BJP leadership allowed this type of horse-trading, I have never seen in my life."

The 14-month-old Congress JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka fell on Tuesday after it was defeated on the floor of the Karnataka Assembly with about 20 MLAs of the ruling coalition defying their party whips and absenting from voting on the confidence motion.

The coalition got 99 votes as against 105 of the opposition. (ANI)

