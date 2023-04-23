"If he is saying this, tell him to do it," says Nitish Kumar on Bihar BJP chief's "mitti mein mila denge" remark about CM

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 23 (ANI): After Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary's "mitti mein mila denge" remark about Nitish Kumar, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that if Bihar BJP chief is saying that, then tell him to do it.

While addressing the media, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, "If he is saying that, then tell him to do it. Have you ever heard me say these words? Those who use such words have no brain. They can do whatever they want".



Earlier Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary in a party event had mentioned that it is time for the party workers of the BJP to take revenge and end the political career of Nitish Kumar after he ditched the BJP for RJD.

While addressing a public meeting, Samrat Choudhary said," BJP never take U-turns. On the other hand, Nitish Kumar takes U-turns after U-Turns. He should not forget that if BJP had not supported Lalu Prasad Yadav in his earlier days he would not have become the messiah for the poor as he claims. Nitish Kumar ditched us and should be given a befitting lesson".

"We also supported Nitish Kumar multiple times but he always ditched us even after the assurances given by our Prime Minister that he will remain the Chief Minister of Bihar. Now BJP workers have to take revenge and on his political career I will say 'mitti mein mila denge' ". (ANI)

