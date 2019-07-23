If Hindus decide to sever connections, Muslims will die of hunger: BJP MLA reacts on Nahid Hasan's remarks

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): After Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Nahid Hasan allegedly asked Muslims of Kairana to boycott shops owned by BJP leaders and supporters, BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Tuesday criticised the statements saying, "if the majority community in the country decides to do the same, it will cause troubles to the minorities.

"Any person's speeches are a result of his thoughts, the thoughts of people like him (Nahid Hasan) are not good towards Hindus and Hindutva. The reality is that if the Hindus decide to sever connections with the Muslims it will make them die of hunger," Singh said at a press conference here.

Hasan had allegedly asked Muslims of Kairana to boycott shops owned by BJP leaders and supporters. He, however, yesterday alleged that his words were being given a different meaning in the media.

Surendra Singh further attacked Hasan by saying, "This is not the right thing to do or say, no politician should try to divide the society by giving such statements. The country always runs on rules and moral policies."

Speaking about the support extended by SP MP Azam Khan to Hasan, he said that Khan was free to move to Pakistan if he wanted to rectify the decision made by his forefathers.

"If Azam Khan is sad about the decision taken by his forefathers, we will honour his wish and respectfully bid him goodbye at the India-Pakistan border. Azam Khan can change the decision taken by his forefathers any day," Singh said. (ANI)

