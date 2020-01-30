If Narendra Modi is Lord Ram, Amit Shah is Lord Hanuman: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that no force can stop the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and that if Narendra Modi is Lord Ram, Amit Shah is Lord Hanuman who do not fear any threats.

"No force in the world can stop the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Narendra Modi is a Prime Minister who does not fear threats. He is a lion. If Narendra Modi is Lord Ram, then Amit Shah is Lord Hanuman," Shivraj said while addressing a public meeting at Matiala constituency here.

"Sharjeel Imam is arrested now and whoever talks like him will get jailed. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should tell people if they read the amended citizenship Act and where it is written that Indian Muslims will be thrown out of the country. They are only spreading rumours for votes. Congress is helping those people who want to break this country, which we will not bear this," he added.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

