If NRC implemented in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari will have to leave first: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that if National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented in Delhi, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari will be the first one to leave the capital.

"Manoj Tiwari said infiltrators are responsible for the attack on a journalist so NRC should be implemented in Delhi. If NRC is implemented in Delhi then Manoj Tiwari will be the first who will have to leave Delhi", Kejriwal said while replying to a question posed by the media on Wednesday.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had earlier demanded that a National Register of Citizens (NRC) is needed in Delhi as illegal immigrants who have settled here are 'dangerous and the demand will be part of the party's election manifesto for the Assembly polls next year.

The NRC has been developed with the aim of segregating Indian citizens from illegal migrants. (ANI)