'If Pakistanis, Rohingyas can enter India why can't we visit Belgaum'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday slammed the BJP-led Karnataka government for allegedly barring him from visiting Belgaum district and said that if Pakistani and Rohingyas can enter India then why can't we.

"Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Rohingyas can enter India but no one from Maharashtra can go to Belgaum. This is wrong. There is a dispute but it should not be so much that restrictions have to imposed on each other," Raut told media persons here.

The remarks came a day after the leader was intimated that he has been banned from visiting the district.

"There is a cultural and literature program there [Belgaum] and I will go there to talk to the people. If the restrictions have been imposed, then let it be," he further said.

Prior to this, Maharashtra Minister Rajendra Patil Yedravkar was yesterday allegedly manhandled and stopped from speaking at an event in Karnataka's Belagavi district.

Yadravkar was detained by the police and stopped from speaking at the martyr's day event organised in memory of pro-Marathi activists who died in the language riots in the 1980s. (ANI)

