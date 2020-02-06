If patriotic Indians don't stand up, days of Mughal Raj not far away, says BJP's Tejasvi Surya

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday invoked the reference of Shaheen Bagh protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the parliament while asserting that the days of 'Mughal Raj' is not far away for Delhi if 'patriotic Indians don't stand up'.

He was participating in a debate on Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Lok Sabha.

Referring to the protest at Shaheen Bagh against the CAA, the Member of Parliament representing Bengaluru South constituency, said, "What is happening today in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh is a stark reminder that if the majority of this country is not vigilant, the patriotic Indians do not stand up to this, the days of Mughal Raj coming back to Delhi are not far away."

Later in the day, terming the Shaheen Bagh protests as a symbol of 'Islamic fanaticism' Surya tweeted, "Shaheen Bagh is a symbol of Islamic fanaticism in the garb of constitutional secularism. While the hollow opposition is indulging in lies and slander. Narendra Modi's government is moving forward with India's development story."

A protest against the CAA is going on for over 50 days at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

