If PM gets time from toppling elected govt, should speak on coronavirus, sensex crash: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): After the World Health Organisation (WHO) termed deadly disease coronavirus as an 'epidemic', Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not speaking on the subject and focusing on toppling elected governments of opposition parties in various states.

"Sensex has fallen. The WHO has labeled the coronavirus an epidemic. There is chaos among people. If the Prime Minister, who is skilled in the PR stunt, has got free time from toppling the elected government, then he should also speak on this subject necessary for the country. Coronavirus pandemic," Priyanka tweeted.

The Central government has taken several steps to contain the virus, including suspension of all visas to India till April 15, after the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.



The virus, which originated in China, has infected over 1,10,000 people worldwide spreading to over 90 countries. As many as 73 cases have been reported positive for coronavirus in India.

Moreover, equities were on a freefall around midday on Thursday after the WHO declared coronavirus a global pandemic and the United States suspended travel from Europe.



Oil also slipped further as Russia and Saudi Arabia increase output and saw prices fall.



At 12 noon, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 2,509 points or 7.03 per cent to 33,188 while the Nifty 50 slumped by 736 points at 9,723. (ANI)