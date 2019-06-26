If Rahul unwilling to continue as party president, alternative should be found without delay: Tarun gogoi

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi on Wednesday said if Rahul Gandhi does not want to continue as Congress president then an alternative should be found without delay.

"The ambiguity should be settled once and all. We want Rahul Gandhi to continue as president and if he is reluctant and keeps insisting then alternative methods have to be found out and it should not be delayed," Former Chief Minister of Assam Gogoi told ANI.

On being asked about the alternative, Gogoi said: "Gandhis have been leading Congress since independence. However, several non-Gandhi leaders had led the party in the past. But for such a situation, we will need the support of the Gandhi family."

Earlier in the day, Rahul remained firm on stepping down from the post of party president despite party members urging him to rescind his resignation.

"I made my stand clear in the meeting today," Rahul said on being asked if he will continue at the party's top post.

The party's Lok Sabha MPs, in a meeting, urged Rahul to continue as the party chief, even as the Gandhi scion remained firm on stepping down, sources had said.

In the meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi, the lawmakers pleaded that the party needed Rahul, stating that there was no one else who can lead the Congress. However, he was determined to go ahead with his decision and asserted that he will step down from the post, sources added. (ANI)

