If rebel MLAs come to MP, their lives will be in danger: Chouhan

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said the rebel MLAs are staying in Bengaluru at their own will and their lives would be in danger if they come to Madhya Pradesh.

"Today the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh who destroyed the state reached Bengaluru with his rowdy men. After the results were out, we would have tried to form the government but we did not want this. Digvijaya Singh wants to save the government. He wants to meet MLAs, who are in Bengaluru. They said they ran away because of him and did not want to meet him," said Chouhan at a press conference here.

"If the rebel MLAs come to the state (Madhya Pradesh), their lives would be in danger. The government did not want them to reach the Assembly. There was an attack on Scindia's vehicle. Do they come here without thinking about their lives? They have said that they can appear before the Supreme Court. They are there at their own will because of this government," he said.

The BJP leader reiterated his demand for the floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

Former Chief Minister Singh who landed in Bengaluru early on Wednesday was placed under preventive arrest after he sat on a dharna near Ramada Hotel here, allegedly for not being allowed by the police to meet the 21 Congress rebel MLAs lodged in a hotel. (ANI)

