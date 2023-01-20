If senior Cong leaders won't participate in Haath Se Haath Jodo, then it's serious: RC Khuntia

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 20 (ANI): Congress leader and Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan, followup of Bharat Jodo Yatra, in-charge RC Khuntia on Thursday said that if any party leader, functionary or MP does not participate in the party's upcoming programme then it will be a serious matter.

The remarks came during a review meeting held at Rajasthan Urban Development Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal's residence in Jaipur, ahead of the Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan, which is scheduled to be kick-started on January 26.

The review meeting was attended by cabinet minister Pratap Khachariawas, Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria, Ground Water Minister, Dr Mahesh Joshi and Higher Education Minister Rajendra Yadav, along with campaign in-charge RC Khutia and other party workers.



"Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan is the biggest campaign of Rahul Gandhi and Congress, in such a situation, even after getting information about the campaign, if any Congress leader, office bearer or MP does not participate in it, then it will be a serious matter," RC Khuntia said, adding that during the campaign, every worker and office bearer of the Congress will go door of the electorate of the area and inform them about the schemes of the State government and the ideology of the Congress.





He said that the message which was given to the common people during the Bharat Jodo Yatra will now be taken to every house under the Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan.

Congress leader and general secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh in the national capital on Friday briefed mediapersons about the Bharat Jodo Yatra's follow-up programme Haath Se Haath Jodo, from January 26 to March 26, and said that during the programme party workers will go door-to-door and handover Rahul Gandhi's letter to people.

Under the rubric of Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan, the party aims to cover about 2.5 lakh gram panchayats, 6 lakh villages, and over 10 lakh polling stations to hand over this letter.

Congress leader and general secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh in the national capital on Friday briefed mediapersons about the Bharat Jodo Yatra's follow-up programme Haath Se Haath Jodo, from January 26 to March 26, and said that during the programme party workers will go door-to-door and handover Rahul Gandhi's letter to people.

During the follow-up campaign, the party is mulling distributing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's letter and a chargesheet, listing failures of the BJP government, among the general public.

Under the rubric of Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan, the party aims to cover about 2.5 lakh gram panchayats, 6 lakh villages, and over 10 lakh polling stations to hand over the aforementioned letters. (ANI)

