Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo/ANI)
Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo/ANI)

If Shiv Sena doesn't not support BJP, there is possibility of NCP, Sena MLAs defecting: Union Minister Athawale

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 19:43 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Amid political rift in 'Mahayuti' over the formation of government in Maharashtra, Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale on Friday said that if the Shiv Sena does not support the BJP, then there is a possibility that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs and that of Sena MLAs will defect and go against their respective parties' decisions.
"If the Shiv Sena does not support the BJP in forming the government, then they will not get any portfolio too. As a result, there is a possibility of the NCP and the Shiv Sena's MLAs defecting and going against their respective parties' decisions," Athawale told ANI.
Asked about the idea of BJP and Shiv Sena sharing the power for 2.5 years each, Athawale, also a Union Minister, said that it is not a "good idea".
"In the past, we have never seen such a formula of having rotational chief ministers from two parties for 2.5 years each. It is not a good idea. The Sena can get Deputy Chief Minister's post and should avoid taking support from the NCP as it will be an unnatural alliance," he said.
The RPI president said that he would try to sort out the difference between Sena's chief Uddhav Thackrey and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as he has good relations with them.
Meanwhile, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik, while reacting to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's claim that the BJP is compelling his party to look for an alternative, said: "Yes, the alternative option is possible in the scenario."
"There should be no doubt in Shiv Sena demanding the chief minister's post. However, both BJP and Shiv Sena have got people's mandate to form a stable government in Maharashtra," Malik said.
The NCP leader stressed that he wants 'Mahayuti' to prove majority on the floor of the House and form the government, adding that if the alliance failed to do so, then the NCP will try to prove the majority.
The political development has taken a new turn in Maharashtra with Raut meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar, buzzing speculations that the two parties are joining hands to come into power in the state.
For quite some time, Raut has been maintaining that Sena can form the government on its own and the new chief minister of Maharashtra will be from his party.
In the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly polls, the BJP-Sena alliance has got an absolute majority with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats.
However, they are yet to stake the claim for the formation of the government in the state.
The Shiv Sena claims that there was a 50-50 power-sharing agreement between the two parties but Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the ally was not promised the chief minister's post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was finalised before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
The Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the elections. NCP won 54 seats in the assembly while the Congress won 44 seats in the 288-member assembly. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 19:22 IST

Jharkhand to have five-phase election from Nov 30, results on Dec 23

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Jharkhand will go for five-phased election from November 30 to December 20 in the popularity test of BJP-led government led by Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:46 IST

More tests needed to conclude if explosives inside suspicious...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): After a suspicious bag was found outside Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport's Terminal 3, the CISF on Friday said that more tests were needed to conclude if it contained explosives such as RDX and possibility of "false alarm" cannot be ruled out.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:27 IST

Punjab, Haryana, Centre should give specific deadlines for...

New Delhi (India), Nov 1 (ANI): Holding stubble burning in the neighbouring states responsible for rising air pollution in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asked Punjab, Haryana and Central governments to give specific deadlines, by when they will put stop on stu

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:59 IST

25-year-old metro worker dies after 100 tonnes U-girder fell on him

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): A 25-year-old metro worker was crushed to death after a 100 tonnes U-girder fell on him during construction work of Metro Line 2A in Kandivali area on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:56 IST

I believe Fadnavis will be chief minister of Maharashtra: Union...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre on Friday expressed hope that Devendra Fadnavis would again be the chief minister of Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:52 IST

Soldier dies in Meerut after being accidentally shot during...

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): An Indian Army soldier succumbed to his injuries on Thursday here after he was allegedly shot during celebratory firing.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:46 IST

We have mandate to sit in opposition, no strategy to support...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Congress' Maharashtra unit president Bala Saheb Thorat on Friday said that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and his party have no strategy of forging an alliance with the Shiv Sena as both the parties have got mandate to sit in the opposition.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:43 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Couple killed after being hit by tanker in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Two people died after a tanker carrying diesel hit them on the National Highway in Tallapalem village here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:34 IST

Cyclone 'Maha' recedes from Kerala coast: IMD

Kerala [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The 'Maha' cyclone that has formed in the Lakshadweep region in the Arabian Sea has completely receded from the coast of Kerala, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:27 IST

State govt should not turn MP into 'Madira Pradesh': Shivraj...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Friday said that the Kamal Nath government should not turn Madhya Pradesh into 'Madira Pradesh' (liquor state).

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:20 IST

Jharkhand to go for five-phased election from Nov 30

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Jharkhand will go the polls in five phases from November 30 with the counting to be held on December 23, the Election Commission announced on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:19 IST

BJP is in practice of twisting history: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Sabha Siddaramaiah on Friday launched a scathing attack on the state government, saying the BJP is in the practice of twisting history and telling lies.

Read More
iocl