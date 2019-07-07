Karnataka unit BJP president and Leader of Opposition BS Yeddyurappa (File photo)
Karnataka unit BJP president and Leader of Opposition BS Yeddyurappa (File photo)

If situation arises, will explore possibilities to form next government in Karnataka: BS Yeddyurappa

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 19:14 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 6 (ANI): The state unit BJP chief and Leader of Opposition BS Yeddyurappa on Saturday said that his party would explore the Constitutional possibilites to form the next government in the state if the situation warrants so.
"Being a team of 105 members in the Assembly and as a responsible national political party, we have the responsibility to find a solution to present political problems," he said in a statement.
"If the situation arises, we will definitely explore the Constitutional provisions to form the next government," added Yeddyurappa.
Emphasising that people are not ready for elections, he said that the elections are a burden on the state exchequer.
His remarks come after a senior JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath, who resigned from the Karnataka Assembly, claimed that 14 MLAs of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition have resigned from the House on Saturday.
Yeddyurappa further said: "Only after some time once the reported resignations of legislators are accepted and announced, we can take a decision and that too after discussing the political developments with our party leaders and high command."
"I have heard through media that Congress and JDS legislators have resigned from their Assembly seats. Our party has nothing to do with the developments in other rival parties as we are busy with the membership programme by our party being launched today," he said.
While stating that his party has absolutely 'no' role in what is going on in JDS-Congress alliance, the senior BJP leader said: "We are closely watching the political developments in the state."
On Saturday, H Vishwanath after meeting Governor Vajubhai Vala, said that all 14 MLAs have jointly tendered their resignation to Speaker AR Ramesh Kumar and requested him to accept their resignation as the coalition government in the state was not working well. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:34 IST

Railways needs an investment of Rs 50 lakh crore by 2030 to make...

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 7 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that Indian Railways needs an investment of Rs 50 lakh crore by 2030 to make it the "world's best."

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:30 IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visists Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], July 7 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday visited his parliamentary constituency Kota and received a warm welcome by a huge gathering of people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:29 IST

Leadership issue comes up at meeting of Congress leaders, no...

New Delhi, July 7(ANI): The issue of leadership in Congress came up briefly at the informal meeting of party leaders here held to discuss the political developments in Karnataka but no names were discussed, party sources said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:28 IST

Indian Youth Congress president Keshav Chand Yadav resigns

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Indian Youth Congress president Keshav Chand Yadav on Saturday resigned from his post while taking "full responsibility" of the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:28 IST

Union Budget 2019-20 is an eyewash: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday termed the Union Budget 2019-20 as "an eyewash."

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:27 IST

Congress attacks Modi over Karantaka, says horse trading now has...

New Delhi, July 7 (ANI) Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of "denigrating democracy by engineering defections" in Karnataka and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the culture of "Aaya Ram Gaya Ram" has attained a new definition and the new word for it is "MODI - Mischievously Orchestrate

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:45 IST

Indian Army busts NSCN(IM) hideout in Manipur, one active cadre...

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 7 (ANI): Indian Army busted an NSCN (IM) hideout at Kekru Naga Village in Manipur on Friday. An activity cadre of the group was also apprehended.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:44 IST

Hauz Qazi clashes: Five people including four juveniles arrested

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Days after Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik visited the Hauz Qazi area and assured the resident of strict action against the culprits suspected to be involved in a temple desecration, five people including four juveniles were arrested in the case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:12 IST

Brawl over newborn at Warangal hospital

Warangal (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): Police are faced with a baffling case in which two women have staked claim to a baby delivered at a government hospital here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:12 IST

Mahakutami leaders taken into preventive custody for staging...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): The Hyderabad city police on Saturday took 57 Mahakutami leaders into preventive custody for taking out procession regarding suicides of intermediate students at Charminar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 23:51 IST

Himachal Pradesh: CM urges Reliance Industries to explore...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Following a meeting between Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani held recently, a high-level meeting was held here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 23:44 IST

Telangana school students attacked by bees, 1 student critical

Mehboobnagar (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): As many as 20 children at a government school at Koilkonda mandal here were attacked by honey bees at Suraram district of Mehboobnagar on Saturday morning.

Read More
iocl