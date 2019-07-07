If situation arises, will explore possibilities to form next government in Karnataka: BS Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 6 (ANI): The state unit BJP chief and Leader of Opposition BS Yeddyurappa on Saturday said that his party would explore the Constitutional possibilites to form the next government in the state if the situation warrants so.

"Being a team of 105 members in the Assembly and as a responsible national political party, we have the responsibility to find a solution to present political problems," he said in a statement.

"If the situation arises, we will definitely explore the Constitutional provisions to form the next government," added Yeddyurappa.

Emphasising that people are not ready for elections, he said that the elections are a burden on the state exchequer.

His remarks come after a senior JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath, who resigned from the Karnataka Assembly, claimed that 14 MLAs of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition have resigned from the House on Saturday.

Yeddyurappa further said: "Only after some time once the reported resignations of legislators are accepted and announced, we can take a decision and that too after discussing the political developments with our party leaders and high command."

"I have heard through media that Congress and JDS legislators have resigned from their Assembly seats. Our party has nothing to do with the developments in other rival parties as we are busy with the membership programme by our party being launched today," he said.

While stating that his party has absolutely 'no' role in what is going on in JDS-Congress alliance, the senior BJP leader said: "We are closely watching the political developments in the state."

On Saturday, H Vishwanath after meeting Governor Vajubhai Vala, said that all 14 MLAs have jointly tendered their resignation to Speaker AR Ramesh Kumar and requested him to accept their resignation as the coalition government in the state was not working well. (ANI)

