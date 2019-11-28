If Sunni Waqf Board refuses, will file plea to allot land to us: Waseem Rizvi on Ayodhya verdict

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi said that if Sunni Waqf Board refuses to accept the five-acre land granted by the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya land dispute case, then they will file a plea to allot the land to them.

Rizvi stated that the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board will build a hospital on the land if it is allotted to them.

"We have passed a resolution that if Sunni Waqf Board refuses to accept the five-acre land, we will file plea to allot the land to us. We will build a hospital on it where people from all religions will be treated free of cost," Rizvi said.

The Sunni Waqf Board had on Tuesday decided that it will not file a review petition in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, as per Abdul Razzaq Khan.

Speaking to media, the Sunni Waqf Board member said, "Majority decision in our meeting is that review petition in Ayodhya case should not be filed."

"There was no discussion about the land which will be offered by the government. When the land will be offered, then a meeting of the board will commence about it," he added.

Earlier this month, a five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then-CJI Ranjan Gogoi unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.

The apex court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government. (ANI)

