Haryana PCC chief Kumari Selja. File photo/ANI
Haryana PCC chief Kumari Selja. File photo/ANI

If there are any foreigners in Haryana, it's failure of Khattar's govt: Kumari Selja

By Sahil Pandey (ANI) | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Reacting to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's comment on the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Congress leader Kumari Selja said if illegal people are living in the state then it is the failure of his regime.
"Who is living illegally in Haryana? If illegal people are living in Haryana then it is your (Khattar) government's failure. What have you done for last 5 years," Selja told ANI here.
Her response is in stark contrast to the statement issued by the Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly and former Congress chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who earlier today backed Khattar's statement regarding the need for implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.
"What the Chief Minister has said is already the law, foreigners have to leave, it is the responsibility of the government to identify them," Hooda had said at a press conference here in which both senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Selja were present.
Selja went on to allege that Khattar was not focused on solving the public grievances and was instead deviating the attention by talking about NRC.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had earlier today announced to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.
"We will implement the NRC in Haryana as well," Khattar told reporters in Panchkula after meeting retired Judge SS Bhalla, who is going to review the NRC process in Assam.
Congress had earlier strongly opposed the Centre's NRC move in Assam. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:36 IST

J-K: Nursing and Midwifery schools inaugurated in Ramban and Udhampur

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India]: Advisor to Jammu-Kashmir Governor, K Vijay Kumar on Sunday inaugurated nursing and midwifery schools in Ramban and Udhampur districts.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:34 IST

Sanjay Dutt pays courtesy visit to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on Sunday paid a courtesy visit to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at his residence in Nagpur.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:33 IST

There is super emergency in Bengal under Mamata Banerjee: BJP...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee an 'Expert in Emergency' after she claimed that there was a 'Super-Emergency' in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:31 IST

Exercise TSENTR 2019 starts off in Russia's DONGUZ Ranges

Donguz Range (Russia), Sep 15 (ANI): The opening ceremony of Exercise TSENTR 2019, which aims at countering the threat of international terrorism, was conducted at the DONGUZ Ranges near Orenburg in Russia's Central Military District here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:26 IST

21 people rescued in Andhra boat capsize, rescue operations to...

Devipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): As many as 21 people have been rescued from the tourist boat which capsized on Godavari river near Devipatnam in East Godavari district on Sunday, authorities have said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:23 IST

Adequate arrangements made for students, teachers stranded in...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Rajasthan cabinet minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal on Sunday said that adequate food and shelter arrangements have been made at a Chittorgarh school where 350 students and 50 teachers are stranded due to heavy rainfall.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:15 IST

NCMC holds meeting to review flood situation in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Sunday held a meeting to review the prevailing flood situation in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:13 IST

Chaos breaks out as workers jostle to meet Akhilesh Yadav; 2 injured

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): At least two Samajwadi Party (SP) workers were injured after chaos broke out in a PWD guest house here as workers jostled to meet party chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:57 IST

BJP's bad policies affecting economy: Akhilesh

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said their policies are adversely affecting the economy of the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:56 IST

Bhopal: Police arrest 2 for chaining minors in madarsa

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Police here arrested the managers of a private madarsa here and rescued two minors who were being mistreated at the institution, said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Sahu on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:47 IST

Congress leader Hooda backs CM Khattar's idea of implementing...

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday backed Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's statement regarding the need for implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:43 IST

Nalini sent back to prison after Madras HC refuses to extend parole

Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Sentenced to life imprisonment in Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case, Nalini Sriharan was on Sunday sent back to the women's prison here, days after the Madras High Court refused to extend her parole.

Read More
iocl