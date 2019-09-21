RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaking to ANI on Saturday in Patna. Photo/ANI
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaking to ANI on Saturday in Patna. Photo/ANI

'If you have so much confidence in yourself, fight the elections alone,' Tejashwi tells Nitish Kumar

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:11 IST

Patna (Bihar)[India], Sept 21 (ANI): Fight the upcoming Assembly elections alone if he has so much belief in himself, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav told Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday.
"He said that he will see those people who are against him after the elections. Why can't he face them before the polls? If you (Nitish Kumar) have so much belief in yourself, then go, stand-alone and fight for the elections," Tejashwi told ANI.
Accusing Nitish Kumar of talking gibberish, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said: "the Chief Minister has stooped down to such language and he has been ruling Bihar by using the politics of collision and discord."
His comments came after Nitish Kumar on Friday said there is "no discord" in the BJP- JDU alliance, slamming rumours about friction between the two parties ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar next year.
"I am targetted only because some people want publicity, it makes them happy. But I work for making people of Bihar happy," the chief minister said while addressing JD-U party leaders in Patna.
"There is no discord in our alliance. Those who are trying to create problems will see their fate after the elections," he said.
Kumar further said, "We have been working for the past 25 years and have remained active. No one from our party works for publicity." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:28 IST

Bihar: BJP leader makes veiled attack on Nitish Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): In a veiled attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sanjay Paswan on Saturday said that "some people are high on arrogance assuming that Bihar is functioning because of them".

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:28 IST

Upcoming by-elections will decide current govt's fate: Kumaraswamy

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that there will be no coalition with Congress in the upcoming by-elections and these elections will decide the fate of the present government in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:26 IST

Haryana: Vij predicts huge victory for BJP, JJP foresees chaos...

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will surely win more than 75 seats in the 90-member House in the coming Assembly polls.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:22 IST

Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: Sonia Gandhi to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): As part of Congress party's week-long plans for observing the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi will be taking part in an event at Rajghat on October 2.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:21 IST

Assembly polls an opportunity to change country's atmosphere:...

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Imtiyaz Jaleel on Saturday said that the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana posed an opportunity for the public to 'change the atmosphere in the country'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:09 IST

MP: 4 injured after double storey building collapses in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sep 21 (ANI): In a tragic incident, four people were injured after a double-storey building collapsed here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:04 IST

DMK, Congress to contest their seats in TN, P'cherry bye polls

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress will contest one seat each in Tamil Nadu in the coming Assembly bye-elections while Congress will contest the lone seat in Puducherry bye-poll.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:01 IST

Observe silence period on all forms of media, EC tells political parties

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has called upon political parties to ensure that their leaders and campaigners observe the "silence period" on all forms of media during assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra and refrain from holding press conferences and

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:56 IST

Muzaffarpur: Tejashwi Yadav visits SKMCH to take stock of AES

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday paid a visit to Shrikrishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) here to take stock of the current Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) situation in the district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:53 IST

Saradha chit fund scam: Rajeev Kumar's phone off, not responding...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday informed a local court here that IPS officer Rajeev Kumar's phone is switched off and he is not responding to his e-mails.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:52 IST

EC fixed elections dates according to its 'convenience':...

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Criticising the Election Commission (EC) senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that it fixed the dates for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana as per its own "convenience".

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:45 IST

Apple production soars due to high-density plants in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The production of apples is in full swing in Kashmir valley with the help of High-Density Plants (HDP). These plants, which are used at a larger scale, not only produce good quality of apples but also provide with a better quantity.

Read More
iocl