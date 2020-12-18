If you want credit, take it and withdraw the farm laws: Yechury to PM

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the opposition political parties with "folded hands" to keep all the credit for the agricultural sector reforms on Friday, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury slammed the "manner" in which he delivered the speech.

"If you want to take credit, then take it and withdraw the recently enacted farm laws, this is what I want to say to the Prime Minister," he said, commenting on PM Modi's speech.



He added there should be reforms in the agricultural sector. "But what kind of reform is it (the three new farm laws)? If it is for farmers, then thousands, who are sitting on protest, do not understand their well-being."

PM Modi on Friday requested the political parties with "folded hands" to keep all the credit for their "old election manifestos", which had reportedly promised agricultural sector reforms and urged them to stop misguiding the farmers over the new farm laws.

"Who asked for the laws? Reform is sought by all. But if reform means these laws, it is wrong. It is misleading. Agricultural reforms are needed for the last 70 years. There is a demand for reforms but in whose interest; that is the question? Discussions were not held before passing the laws; discussions are still taking place but these laws do not give justice to the farmers," Yechury added.

Earlier in the day, while addressing Madhya Pradesh Kisan Mahasammelan through videoconferencing, Modi said that the new farm laws have not been introduced overnight. Over the last 20-30 years, central and state governments had detailed discussions on these reforms. "Agricultural experts, economists, and progressive farmers have been demanding these reforms." (ANI)

