Iftar row: People like Masood Azhar not invited could be reason behind Pak's anger, says Shiv Sena

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:22 IST

Never resigned from Advocate General post : Kanak Tiwari

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jun 4 (ANI): A political row erupted over the appointment of Satish Chandra Verma as the new Advocate General of Chhattisgarh after his former counterpart Kanak Tiwari claimed that he has never resigned nor expressed his unwillingness to continue on the post.