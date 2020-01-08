IIM-A students recite Faiz poem to protest against JNU violence

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): IIM Ahmedabad students recited Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poem 'Hum Dekhenge' as a mark of protest over JNU violence.

They also raised slogans and held up banners in support of the JNU students.

The poem 'Hum Dekhenge', penned by the iconic poet Faiz in 1979, came into limelight again recently during the protests against CAA and NRC in IIT Kanpur.

Earlier on January 2, senior lyricist Javed Akhtar rejected the claims about the poem being 'anti-Hindu'.

IIT Kanpur on Thursday had set up a committee to look into the issue.

The move came after a complaint that the students who took out a peaceful march on the campus on December 17 against the Citizenship Amendment Act and in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia students, sang it as a mark of protest, which hurt the sentiments of other communities. (ANI)