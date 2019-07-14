IIT Kanpur develops algorithms for two sub-systems aboard Chandrayaan-2

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): IIT Kanpur has developed algorithms for two subsystems in Chadrayaan -2 -- Map Generation and Motion Planning.

"There are a lot of sub-systems in Chandrayan-2. An MoU was signed between ISRO, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) Trivandrum and IIT Kanpur for two sub-systems -- Map Generation and Motion planning. This was basically for software and algorithm development. This prototype rover was constructed for algorithm testing as per the specifications provided by ISRO," IIT Professor Ashish Dutta told ANI on Sunday.

It is important to note here that Chandrayaan-2 consists of a lander named "Vikram" and a rover named "Pragyan".

"The structure of the (Pragyan) rover that is being taken is the same as that of this rover. There are six wheels attached to this rover and its speciality is that it can easily climb rocks. These wheels run on DC motors and there are two such DC motors in each wheel. The rover which is being taken is also using solar power," Dutta added.

He also informed that a team of 10 students led by a professor took three years to develop those algorithms.

"The landing will be taking place on the South side. IIT Kanpur developed the algorithm. There was a team of 10 members led by a professor. It took three years to develop it," said Dutta.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch the Chandryaan-2 mission.

The 20-hour countdown began on Sunday morning for the launch of Chandrayaan-2, India's Moon mission to the unexplored south polar region of Earth's natural satellite.

The country's second lunar spacecraft will be launched onboard a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mk-III from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh at 2:51 am on Monday.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that the countdown started at 6.51 am today.

Chandrayaan-2, which has home-grown technology, will explore a region of Moon where no mission has ever set foot. According to ISRO Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan, the landing site, at a latitude of about 70 degrees south, is the southernmost for any mission till date.

The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander and a rover together referred to as "composite body". The probe's total mass is 3.8 ton and it is expected to land on Moon's south polar region on September 6 or 7 this year.

It will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to carry out a soft landing on Moon. (ANI)

