Prototype rover developed by IIT Kanpur. Photo/ANI
Prototype rover developed by IIT Kanpur. Photo/ANI

IIT Kanpur develops algorithms for two sub-systems aboard Chandrayaan-2

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 18:54 IST

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): IIT Kanpur has developed algorithms for two subsystems in Chadrayaan -2 -- Map Generation and Motion Planning.
"There are a lot of sub-systems in Chandrayan-2. An MoU was signed between ISRO, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) Trivandrum and IIT Kanpur for two sub-systems -- Map Generation and Motion planning. This was basically for software and algorithm development. This prototype rover was constructed for algorithm testing as per the specifications provided by ISRO," IIT Professor Ashish Dutta told ANI on Sunday.
It is important to note here that Chandrayaan-2 consists of a lander named "Vikram" and a rover named "Pragyan".
"The structure of the (Pragyan) rover that is being taken is the same as that of this rover. There are six wheels attached to this rover and its speciality is that it can easily climb rocks. These wheels run on DC motors and there are two such DC motors in each wheel. The rover which is being taken is also using solar power," Dutta added.
He also informed that a team of 10 students led by a professor took three years to develop those algorithms.
"The landing will be taking place on the South side. IIT Kanpur developed the algorithm. There was a team of 10 members led by a professor. It took three years to develop it," said Dutta.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch the Chandryaan-2 mission.
The 20-hour countdown began on Sunday morning for the launch of Chandrayaan-2, India's Moon mission to the unexplored south polar region of Earth's natural satellite.
The country's second lunar spacecraft will be launched onboard a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mk-III from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh at 2:51 am on Monday.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that the countdown started at 6.51 am today.
Chandrayaan-2, which has home-grown technology, will explore a region of Moon where no mission has ever set foot. According to ISRO Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan, the landing site, at a latitude of about 70 degrees south, is the southernmost for any mission till date.
The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander and a rover together referred to as "composite body". The probe's total mass is 3.8 ton and it is expected to land on Moon's south polar region on September 6 or 7 this year.
It will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to carry out a soft landing on Moon. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 19:27 IST

As Ganga overflows in Varanasi, people migrate to safer places

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): As the Ganga continues to overflow, people living close to the river bank are being forced to migrate to safer places.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 19:23 IST

2 dead, 22 rescued in Solan building collapse in HP

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Two people died in the building collapse following heavy rainfall in the Kumarhatti here on Sunday. Twenty-two people have been rescued.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 19:19 IST

Delhi Police arrest ATM fraudster, recovers 20 ATM cards, smartphones

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The police laid a trap and arrested a man from Sangam Vihar area here for allegedly swapping ATM cards of several victims and withdrawing money from their accounts.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 19:18 IST

Aligarh boy receives Rs 1 lakh financial help to continue...

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): 10-year-old Chandhary Singh Choudhary from Aligarh on Saturday received financial help of Rs 1 lakh from District Magistrate Chandrabhushan Singh to continue his passion of shooting.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 19:11 IST

K'taka crisis: MTB Nagraj arrives in Mumbai as he continues to flip-flop

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): Amid Congress' efforts to woo its rebel MLAs, Hoskote legislator MTB Nagraj continues to flip-flop the sides as he again arrived at Renaissance Hotel here on Sunday where other lawmakers are staying.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 19:09 IST

Modi government putting all efforts to double farmers' income:...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 14 (ANI): Modi government is putting all efforts to double the farmers' income, said Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh. For the first-time Animal Husbandry, fisheries and dairying are separated from the agriculture department fo

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 18:59 IST

MP: Villagers forced to cross river stream with help of ropes

Devas (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): The villagers in Sonkach Tehsil confront danger on a daily basis as they are forced to use a makeshift bridge made of ropes to reach their farms for work.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 18:58 IST

Below-normal rainfall likely in Delhi this year: Skymet official

New Delhi [India] July 14 (ANI): Delhi may receive below-normal rainfall this year, an official of Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 18:56 IST

J-K: 2 injured in Kulgam blast, police registers case

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): Two people sustained injuries on Sunday in a blast at Adigam Devsar area of Kulgam district, a police release said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 18:55 IST

Aspiring model hacked to death by boyfriend in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): An aspiring model was hacked to death allegedly by her boyfriend here, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 18:52 IST

Assam all geared up to face flood challenge: Additional Chief Secretary

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 14 (ANI): Additional Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna on Sunday said the state is geared up to tackle the flood situation on its own.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 18:48 IST

Ambala fire: Huge loss estimated in massive fire at Anaj Mandi

Ambala (Haryana) [India], July 14 (ANI): A heavy loss of grain sacks and other valuables have been estimated after a massive fire broke out at Anaj Mandi in Ambala on Sunday, said Satinder Siwach, Joint Commissioner, Municipal Cooperation.

Read More
iocl