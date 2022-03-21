IIT Prof Sandeep Pathak replaces Raghav Chadha as Punjab poll in-charge for AAP

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Buoyed by its recent win in the Punjab Assembly Elections, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday organised its units in several states, including those going into elections later this year such as Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi professor, Sandeep Pathak has been made the AAP in-charge of poll-bound Gujarat.

Pathak also replaces Raghav Chadha as the co-in-charge of Punjab. Notably, Pathak was instrumental in the victory of the AAP in the Punjab Assembly elections.

AAP has also nominated Sandeep Pathak as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Punjab.

For Himachal Pradesh that will go for assembly polls this year, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been made in-charge while Durgesh Pathak has been appointed in-charge of the state.

MLA from Delhi's Greater Kailash Saurabh Bhardwaj has been made election in-charge of Haryana which goes to assembly elections in 2024.

AAP's Dwarka MLA (Delhi) Vinay Mishra will be the party's assembly election in-charge in Rajasthan which will go for Assembly elections in 2023.

Earlier today, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party announced that it has nominated former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha to Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

AAP swept the recent Punjab Assembly elections securing 92 of the 117-member House. The five Punjab vacancies are arising due to the term of the following Rajya Sabha MPs ending on April 9. The last day for filing the nominations is Monday. (ANI)