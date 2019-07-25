Sachin Ahir
Sachin Ahir

I'll not work to break NCP, but will strengthen Shiv Sena: Sachin Ahir

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:27 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sachin Ahir, who joined Shiv Sena on Thursday, said that he will work towards strengthening the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and will not try to break the NCP.
"I will not work to break NCP, but will work to strengthen Shiv Sena," Ahir told media here after joining Shiv Sena in presence of the party chief and his son Aditya Thackeray.
"We were in talks for the past few days and now it's happening. I had arranged a meeting between Uddhav ji and Sachin ji and today he is joining our party," Aditya said.
He also tied a 'Shiv Bandhan' - a wrist band for party members - on Ahir's wrist to formally induct him into the outfit.
Uddhav Thackeray said that Shiv Sena never tried to break any party, but they welcome people "who come wholeheartedly."
"I assure that Sachin Ahir will not regret his decision. He has joined the party with his family... Politics should be done like politics and we will not leave our principles. But yes we will not leave any stone unturned for expansion and strengthening of our party," he said.
Asked whether he will take part in Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' 'Maha Janadesh Yatra', Uddhav Thackeray said, "Both the Yatras ('Maha Janadesh Yatra' and Aditya Thackeray's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra') are for the betterment of our (BJP-Shiv Sena) alliance, and it doesn't matter much that Shiv Sena becomes part of Chief Minister's Yatra or not."
He added, "Even if we come to that Yatra questions will be raised and if we don't come to that, then also questions will be raised... So, understand one thing - both Yatras are for the betterment of the alliance."
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will take out a 'Maha Janadesh Yatra' throughout the state from August 1 beginning from Gurukunj Mozari in Amravati district. The first phase will be from August 1 to 9 and will cover areas in Mozari till Nandurbar in north Maharashtra.
The second phase will be from August 17 to 31 covering areas between Sambhaji Nagar and Nashik. The 25-day yatra will cover 152 assembly constituencies in a distance of 4,232 kilometres spread across 30 of 36 districts in the state.
He will also hold 104 rallies, 228 Swagat Sabhas and 20 press conferences. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:53 IST

BJP MPs, new members attend RSS 'Guru Dakshina Diwas' event

New Delhi (New Delhi), July 23 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday organised their annual event of 'Guru Dakshina Diwas' for BJP MPs at Union Minister Jitendra Singh's residence.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:47 IST

Hyderabad: TDP organises 'Chalo Secretariat' protest against...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): Urging K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana government not to demolish the Assembly and Secretariat buildings, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders on Thursday staged a 'Chalo Secretariat' protest here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:43 IST

Monkey menace on the rise in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Monkey menace in Shimla has reached a tipping point, with at least ten incidents of monkey bites reported daily in the capital city.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:39 IST

Payal Tadvi suicide: Bombay HC orders bail plea hearing to be recorded

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Thursday ordered to video record further proceedings of the hearing on the bail applications of the three accused in the Payal Tadvi suicide case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:35 IST

Hyderabad: DRI intercepts five consignments of unaccompanied...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): The officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday intercepted five consignments of unaccompanied baggage of African nationals at Air Cargo complex of the Rajiv Gandhi International airport here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:33 IST

Bill to set up single water disputes panel introduced in LS

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): A Bill that proposes to set up an Inter-State River Water Disputes Tribunal to resolve water disputes in a time-bound manner was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:31 IST

TDP MLAs walks out of Andhra Assembly

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs on Thursday walked out from Andhra Pradesh Assembly alleging that Speaker K Siva Prasad Rao did not give them a chance to speak on the issue pertaining to asset division between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:27 IST

Raids at NCP leader Hasan Mushrif's Pune residence

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids at the residence of senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Hasan Mushrif's residence here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:26 IST

Shashi Tharoor appears before Delhi court in connection with...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday appeared before a Delhi court in connection with a defamation case filed against him over his "scorpion on Shivling" remark.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:16 IST

Amarinder proposes joint operations on inter-state borders to...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 25 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday expressed concern over the spread of narco-terrorism by Pakistan and proposed joint operations on the inter-state borders as part of a series of collaborative measures to tackle drug menace.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:13 IST

Bihar Floods: District Administration issues advisory amid heavy...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], July 25 (ANI): District Administration of Muzaffarpur has issued an advisory asking people to stay inside their houses amid heavy rainfall prediction by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bihar on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:11 IST

CBI court frames charges against Naveen Jindal, others in coal...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): A special CBI court on Thursday framed charges against industrialist Naveen Jindal and others, in connection with the coal block allocation case.

Read More
iocl