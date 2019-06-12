Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted raids at 22 places in Uttar Pradesh, including the residence of former minister Gayatri Prajapati, in Amethi connection with a case of illegal sand mining between 2012 and 2016.
The probe agency in January had filed a case against 11 people under Section 379, 384, 420, 511 of IPC and Section 13(2) and Section 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act.
On January 5, the CBI had carried out searches on 12 locations in the districts of Hamirpur, Jalon, Noida, Kanpur and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and in Delhi. Residences of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party leaders were also raided by the organisation in connection with the case. (ANI)
Illegal mining case: CBI raids at SP leader Gayatri Prajapati's house in Amethi
ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 13:59 IST
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted raids at 22 places in Uttar Pradesh, including the residence of former minister Gayatri Prajapati, in Amethi connection with a case of illegal sand mining between 2012 and 2016.