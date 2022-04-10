Illegal phone tapping case: Mumbai police records Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's statement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Saturday recorded the statement of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in the illegal phone tapping case against senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla.

This comes a day after Raut was served a notice to record his statement. His statement was recorded as a witness by officials of Colaba police station at the office of Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna' in Central Mumbai.

Earlier on Thursday, Mumbai's Colaba police station recorded statements of senior NCP leader Eknath Khadse and Khadse's personal assistant in the phone tapping case for about two hours. In this case, Colaba Police interrogated Rashmi Shukla twice, calling her to the police station.

Recently, the Colaba police started the investigation by registering a case against senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla under the Telegraph Act. So far, the police have interrogated Rashmi Shukla twice in connection with the case.



On the complaint of a senior police officer, Colaba police registered a case against Rashmi Shukla in March.

Rashmi Shukla had allegedly tapped the phones of NCP leader Khadse and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and kept them under constant surveillance, the phone tapping happened when Rashmi Shukla was the head of the state's SID.

Khadse's phone was allegedly tapped twice in 2019 when he was with the BJP. After he had joined NCP in October 2020, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's phone was also tapped in November 2019 during the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Shukla is presently on central deputation and posted as Additional Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hyderabad.

Pune Police has also registered a case against Rashmi Shukla. During the BJP government, the phones of Congress leaders Nana Patole and Bachu Kad were also allegedly tapped illegally. (ANI)

