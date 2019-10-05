BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal speaking to reporters in Vijayapura, Karnataka on Friday. Photo/ANI
I'm not afraid, will answer at right time, says K'taka MLA after BJP notice

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:05 IST

Vijayapura (Karnataka) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): After the BJP issued a notice to him over his comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Friday defended his action and said that he has not done anything which could be termed as "anti-party" activity.
" I haven't done which can be as considered anti-party activity. Did I vote against the party in the assembly? Did I try to topple the ruling party by going with any other party? How is it an anti-party activity? I will answer it at the right time," he told reporters here.
"I raised my voice on behalf of the people. I tried my best to convey the feelings and pain of the people of Karnataka to the prime minister and our government. I am not afraid. I have a lot of respect for the prime minister and the home minister," Yatnal said.
The notice was issued after the BJP MLA from Vijayapura targeted the central government for neglecting Karnataka and alleged that it was not providing flood relief to the state.
Yatnal had said that Prime Minister Modi did not respond with any "comforting" words when Karnataka was reeling under floods, but when it came to Bihar he provided assistance to the state.
"If they continue to ignore the state, the party will lose ground in South India as Karnataka is the only state in the south which gave 25 MPs to the BJP," he said.
On Friday, the Centre approved the advance release of Rs 1200 crore for flood relief and rehabilitation from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for Karnataka.
Over 80 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the state. (ANI)

