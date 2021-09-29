I'm not 'Mukul', not 'Ayaram-Gayaram': BJP MLA Ashok Lahiri on rumours of joining TMC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 29 (ANI): Refuting the rumours of joining Trinamool Congress (TMC), noted economist and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashok Lahiri on Tuesday said he is not 'Mukul' (mango bud) that falls.

Lahiri is a BJP MLA from Balurghat Assembly constituency. He had served as the Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India.

Speaking to ANI, Lahiri said, "I am also shocked about the rumours of me joining the TMC. I am not 'Mukul' (mango bud) that falls. People have elected me on a BJP ticket. We are in opposition and I have said previously, that I will work as a constructive opposition. I came to politics to work for the welfare of Bengal. It is not that I will always criticise the state government. If they do something good I will appreciate it. I will give my suggestions if they seek."

Lahiri's remarks apparently also hinted at political heavyweight Mukul Roy who left BJP to join TMC after the West Bengal Assembly polls.

"There had not been any communication from the Trinamool Congress chief or other top leaders of the party... Nor have I sent any application to them to induct me into their party. I am not a 'Ayaram-Gayaram'. I find it very insulting if someone asks me if I am changing the party," he added.



Notably, former Union Minister Babul Supriyo joined TMC earlier this month.

Following this, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had said, "This is just the beginning, many more leaders will join."

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had said more leaders will join the party in the coming days as BJP is "just a gas balloon with no ideology."

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh had said, "Many BJP leaders are in talks with TMC leadership. They are not satisfied with BJP. Babul Supriyo joined today, another wants to join tomorrow. This process will go on. Wait and watch. BJP is just a gas balloon. BJP does not have any ideology. Nobody can adjust to their anti-people policies that is the reason people are leaving the party."

Earlier this month, former BJP MLAs Soumen Roy and Tanmoy Ghosh had joined TMC.

West Bengal has been witnessing a reverse trend of leaders rejoining TMC from BJP after the assembly elections results. Earlier, BJP heavyweight Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy had joined TMC.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC registered a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. Despite aggressive campaigning, the BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats. (ANI)

