I'm observing Janta Curfew strictly, says P Chidambaram

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday informed that he is 'strictly' observing Janta Curfew, an initiative called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express gratitude towards those who are providing relentless services in a battle against COVID-19, which has infected over 300 people so far in the country.

"As desired by the PM, I am observing Janata Curfew strictly," Chidambaram tweeted.

The Congress leader further said that he has written a column, giving suggestions to the government to tackle coronavirus pandemic and economic slowdown.

"There are suggestions for the government to consider. There are many ideas in my head, but I shall express them on another day," he said.

Earlier, Chidambaram had expressed support to Prime Minister Modi for his call to wage a war against coronavirus.

"I am duty-bound to support the PM. In effect, the PM has asked the people to wage the war against COVID-19 with moral armaments. We shall do so on Sunday and in the following days," he tweeted.

Responding to the call of Prime Minister Modi, people across the country came out in their balconies on Sunday at 5 pm and clapped to express their gratitude to the medical professionals combating the coronavirus outbreak.

People were seen clapping and clanging their utensils. Some were even heard ringing bells. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also rang the bell in Gorakhpur.

The Janta Curfew, which began on Sunday morning, will continue till 9 pm today. (ANI)

