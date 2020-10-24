Imarti Devi hits back at 'lucche lafangey' Kamal Nath, says Cong won't return to power in MP

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Imarti Devi who was at the receiving end of Kamal Nath's "item" jibe on Friday lashed out at the former chief minister for speaking the language used by "lucche lafangey" (louts and loafers).

Addressing a rally, she said:"Jaise kabadi hote hai pee ke baithe rehte jaise koi mahila nikalti hai toh kehte hai kya item jaa raha... Toh aise luchhe lafangey Kamal Nath ban gaye. (The way ragpickers pass drunken comments on woman passing by and call them as item, Kamal Nath has also become one such loafer)."

"He is not ashamed the kind of language he used (for me). I am still a cabinet minister," the minister added.



"Navratri is going on and he (Kamal Nath) used such language "item" remark) before Bhagwati. So you'll see that Congress party will never come to power in MP. BJP will win all 28 seats and there will always be a BJP government here," she said.

Kamal Nath had referred to Imarti Devi as an "item" during a by-election rally, sparking a controversy. He later expressed regret over his remarks and said he did not intend to insult anyone.

However, he said there was no need for him to apologise. "Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret," Nath said on Tuesday.

Later, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condemned Kamal Nath's remarks, saying that he did not like the kind of language the former Chief Minister used. (ANI)

