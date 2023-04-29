"Implement an action plan to increase the taxpayer base", Nirmala Sitharaman instructs CBIC

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday instructed Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) to implement an action plan to increase the taxpayer base through enhanced use of technology.

In this regard, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a review meeting with the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

"The Finance Minister directed CBIC to introduce its automated GST return scrutiny by next week and to implement an action plan to increase the taxpayer base through enhanced use of technology. In order to intensify its drive against fake billing/Input Tax Credit (ITC), Union Finance Minister Sitharaman desired that CBIC may undertake a comprehensive root cause analysis by studying the typology of cases already booked and come up with recommendations on technology-based solutions to address the menace and prevent its occurrence," press release mentioned.



"The comprehensive review covered a variety of work areas including trade facilitation, taxpayer services, grievance redressal of the trade; finalisation of disciplinary cases and infrastructure projects, and progress of the upcoming Palasamudram campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics (NACIN)," it added.

In the meeting, Nirmala Sitharaman also emphasised the need for continuous improvement in the taxpayer services segment.

"The Finance Minister emphasised the need for continuously improving taxpayer services. With respect to grievance redressal, she desired that in each Zone interaction be organised with members of trade and industry who are part of the GST ecosystem to know their issues and suggestions, so as to systematically identify matters for working out a redress for them. She also directed to put in place a system to take feedback on grievances redressed so as to improve the quality of redressal," the press release said.

During the meeting, Union Finance Minister was also briefed on the final revenue achievement in total Indirect Tax collections for the Financial year 2022-23.

In the course of the review, the Finance Minister was briefed on the final revenue achievement in total Indirect Tax collections for 2022-23 which stood at Rs. 13.82 lakh crore [as against Rs. 12.89 Lakh Crore in 2021-22]. On the GST side, the average gross monthly collection for the year 2022-23 stood at Rs. 1.51 lakh crore and monthly GST revenue collections exceeded RS. 1.4 lakh crore for 12 months in a row, the official statement said. (ANI)

