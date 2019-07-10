Important steps taken against anti-India activities: Home Ministry

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Central government has taken several important steps to tackle the threat from the anti-Indian activities, including that from Pakistan's ISI-backed pro-Khalistani elements living in Canada, said Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Lok Sabha, Raddy said, "Pakistan's ISI is known for giving support to Khalistani elements in Canada for anti-India activities. We have zero tolerance policy on this & have taken many important steps against it."

Reddy added that some of the steps taken by the centre include beefing up security on Indian borders, foiling the motives of anti-Indian elements, as well as a careful watch by Indian intelligence on the activities of these elements.

Canada has listed Khalistani extremism among the terror threats facing the country.

A 2018 Public Report on the Terrorist Threat to Canada said that the country is facing threat from growing Khalistani extremism. (ANI)