Important to protest if insulted as an Indian: Shazia Ilmi

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:19 IST

Bijapur: Man bitten by snake carried by CRPF personnel on...

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): CRPF personnel on Saturday carried on their shoulders for almost 2.5 kilometres, a tribal man who was bitten by a snake in Puskunta after the ambulance was unable to reach the area due to the poor condition of roads.