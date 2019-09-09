In 100 days, Modi govt worked on major issues including abrogation of Article 370: Gajendra Shekhawat

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday said that Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has worked on major issues including abrogation of Article 370 in the past 100 days of its governance.

"In the last 100 days, we worked without wasting any day and time. From reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir to issue of farmers, the government has touched and worked on all. Article 370 which was a hindrance in the path of development of Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated," he said during a presser.

He continued, "Now there will be job opportunities in Kashmir. The poor people of Kashmir will also get benefits under Reservation."

The Union Jal Shakti Minister said, "Another major decision taken was the merger of public sector banks. Now there will be 12 Public Sector banks in the country."

"The government has started working to make India a five trillion dollar economy," he added. (ANI)

