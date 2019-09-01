In a first, BJD to seek Aadhar number from new members

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): In what could be the first-of-its-kind such step by a political party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will ask its new members to provide Aadhar number.

The party's proposed move was confirmed by BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra who was speaking to reporters after the party's executive body meeting here.

On being asked if the party would seek Aadhar number for the membership, Mishra said: "Election ID card, Aadhar linking, all will be there and all active members will have photographs."

Aadhar numbers are likely to be linked with the information new members will provide to the party.

Use of Aadhar data has been a contentious subject with activists raising concerns over privacy.

BJD's membership drive will start on Monday to strengthen the party's base ahead of the civic body polls in Odisha.

"The party has set a target to enrol 50 lakh members during the drive. Last time around 47 lakh people were enrolled as party members and we hope to add 50 per cent more this time," Mishra told media here.

BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has formed a state-level committee to monitor and coordinate the membership drive. (ANI)

