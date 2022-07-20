In-flight protest against Kerala CM: Court directs filing of case against CPM's EP Jayarajan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 20 (ANI): A Kerala court on Wednesday directed that a case be registered against LDF convenor EP Jayarajan in the incident where Youth Congress workers protested inside a flight against Chief Minister Pinayari Vijayan.

On June 13, two Youth Congress workers boarded the IndiGo 6E flight from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram. After the flight landed, they raised slogans against CM Vijayan who was on board, demanding his resignation over the allegations raised by the gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.

Youth Congress workers Farseen Mageed and RK Naveen Kumar alleged that they were manhandled by EP Jayarajan inside the flight. Jayarajan allegedly pushed the two leaders, causing chaos at the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) stated that the LDF convenor was trying to rescue the CM from the Youth Congress workers.

The Chief Minister also said in the Assembly that no action will be taken against EP Jayarajan who was travelling along with him.



A case of attempt to murder has been registered against the Youth Congress workers who raised slogans and protested against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the flight.

IndiGo Airlines has put Kerala ruling front Left Democratic Front's (LDF) convenor EP Jayarajan and the two Youth Congress workers on a 'no-fly list' over their unruly act inside the aircraft.

The action was taken following Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) guidelines on unruly passengers. IndiGo has set up a committee and based on findings three passengers have been put on the 'no-fly list'.

An incident of unruly behaviour occurred on June 13 on board IndiGo flight 6E - 7407 from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram involving Naveen Kumar RK, Farsin Majeed PP and EP Jayarajan wherein Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was on board.

Valiyathura police have registered a case against Youth Congress workers who protested inside the flight against Vijayan. The case has been registered under IPC sections 307, 332, 334 and 120b. A case has also been filed for aircraft rules violation. (ANI)

