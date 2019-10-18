Representative Image
Representative Image

In Haryana, BJP candidates invoke Donald Trump, Modi's success in foreign affairs to seek votes

Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:54 IST

By Pragya Kaushika
Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Not everything is local or national in Haryana polls. America is the flavour of this election season courtesy Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Houston that saw US President Donald Trump in attendance.
The recent historic rally of Modi in Texas, watched by millions and organised by Indian diaspora, is being evoked by BJP leaders in their public meetings and election rallies.
The Howdy Modi event and participation of the US President Donald Trump and even prime minister Narendra Modi's international travels and other engagements are an election issue being used by BJP to seek the support of voters.
In this spirit, campaigning for the assembly polls in the state, Rajya Sabha MP DP Vats on Friday praised the Prime Minister for the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston and said that he became friends with US President Donald Trump who stayed at the event for two and a half hours.
"Yaraana ho gaya Trump se. Bhai dhai ghante Modiji ki private rally mein baithe rahe" (Modi became friends with Trump who stayed in the formers' public event rally for two and a half hours), said Vats while mentioning that it is same country that denied Visa to Modi when he was chief minister of Gujarat.
OP Dhankar, a minister in Khattar government termed Modi's contribution of boosting India's stature worldwide as a tribute to 'Mother India'.
"Not everything was good about the country. We bore insults and slavery. In the past, if we got a single chance to feel proud, we would sing praises for a century. Swami Vivekanandji had gone to Chicago and we have been talking about it ever since. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose had gone to Germany and shook hands with Hitler. And till today, we are singing 'Ragini', (folk song) about it. But this time, not only were there handshakes but the protocol was broken and it was a proud feeling when our Prime Minister spoke and US Trump listened. This is tribute to Mother India, " Dhankar said in his address to a public meeting in village Goyla Kalan of Badli constituency.
Another BJP candidate who invoked PM Modi's Houston rally, which saw leaders across parties in US in attendance was Shamsher Kharkhara. Contesting from Meham, Kharkhara brings nationalism in his speeches frequently.
"When former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh went abroad his turban was searched and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had to wait for 45 minutes to meet the then US president. This was our country. I am proud that same country's president that once denied visa to our Prime Minister clapped for 55 minutes for Modiji, " added Kharkhara. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:01 IST

Piyush Goyal lauds Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, but says his...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday congratulated renowned economist Abhijit Banerjee for winning the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, but criticised him, saying he is "left-leaning" and the people of the country has "totally rejected" his thinking.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:58 IST

Ayodhya: Idols of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman to be installed on...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): The Culture Directorate of Uttar Pradesh is planning to install the fibreglass idols of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman and a lamp at Ram ki Pairi during the grand Deep Utsav in Ayodhya, which will begin on October 26.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:57 IST

Need to bust myths about nuclear energy: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Minister of State for Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh has said that nuclear energy can help meet India's rising demand for energy and there was a need to bust myths associated with it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:25 IST

Union Minister Badal thanks PM, Gadkari for renaming highway...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for accepting her request to rename the national highway from the Indo-Pak border to Sultanpur Lodhi as Sri Guru Na

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:23 IST

Bombay HC dismisses Tarun Tejpal's plea for postponement of...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by Tarun Tejpal, the former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, seeking postponement till December, the trial against him in a sexual assault case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:13 IST

AP: Police rescue person from drowning in Krishna River at...

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Police rescued a person who was found drowning in Krishna River at the Prakasam barrage on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:12 IST

IT Dept raids 'wellness group' campuses in Chennai, Bangalore,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): The Income Tax (IT) Department has carried out a search operation in a case of a conglomerate of trusts and companies that run year-round "wellness courses" and training programmes in philosophy and spirituality at various sprawling residential campuses in Andhra Prade

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:11 IST

Delhi Assembly Speaker gets 6-month jail in 2015 house-trespass case

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel was sentenced to six months in jail by a Delhi court on Friday for house-trespassing and voluntarily causing hurt at the house of a realtor in East Delhi in 2015.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:10 IST

CJI Ranjan Gogoi recommends Justice SA Bobde as his successor

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, following the tradition of appointment system of his immediate successor, on Friday wrote to the government recommending the seniormost judge of the Supreme Court as the next CJI.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:08 IST

One more PMC Bank account holder dies of heart-attack, son says...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): An account holder of the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra (PMC) Bank died of a heart attack here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:03 IST

INX media case: SC reserves judgement on Chidambaram's bail plea

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday reserved judgement on a plea of former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram against the order of Delhi High Court that dismissed his bail petition in the INX media case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:01 IST

Shah asks Rahul what Congress did for Adivasis during its rule

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday targetted the Congress party over the issue of Adivasis' welfare and asked its former president Rahul Gandhi what his party did for the community during their 70-year rule in the country.

Read More
iocl