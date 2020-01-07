In Kerala, Left organisations protest in solidarity with JNU

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): People from various Left organisations here on Tuesday staged a protest against violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) that took place on January 5.

Showing solidarity with the JNU students, people carried placards that read--'Long Live Democracy, Long Live Constitution, Long Live Secularism!', 'Shame on you Delhi Police, Stand with JNU'.

"We are here to show our solidarity with JNU students. The police atrocities on the campus were very brutal and we completely condemn it. The students and the teachers were attacked by the Delhi police. So here we are here to condemn the brutality of the police. The VC allowed the goons to enter the university campus which is not acceptable," a protestor told ANI.

People also condemned the case filed against the JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh for allegedly vandalising the server room of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and attacking staff members.

"This is very shocking and now a case has been registered against the Student Union President. Wherever there are voices of dissent, they are trying to oppress them through any means. Statements from the political leaders and union ministers is evident that the entire violence was pre-planned," said another protestor.

Politicians, cutting across party lines, have condemned the attack on the students which had taken place in JNU on Sunday. They have urged the administration to nab the culprits and take strict action against those found guilty.

More than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU on Sunday and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)

