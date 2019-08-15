Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation form ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation form ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI

In less than 70 days of new govt, Art 370 is history: PM in I-Day address

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 08:38 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 15 (ANI): Addressing the nation on 73rd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said several crucial legislations were passed within 10 weeks of the formation of his second government, including abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, ban on the practice of Triple Talaq and changes in anti-terror laws.
Modi said that repeal of Article 370 and Article 35A was a step towards fulfilling the dream of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's of a strong and united India.
"The new government has not completed even 10 weeks, but in this short span of time in every sector we have taken important steps. This includes decisions for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, the end of Triple Talaq, steps for the welfare of farmers and traders and changes in anti-terror law. Article 370 and 35A being revoked is a step towards realizing the dream of Sardar Patel," he said.
Referring to the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister said that his government did it in just 70 days of its formation.
"In less than 70 days of the new government, Article 370 has become history, and in both Houses of Parliament, 2/3rd of the members supported this step. We want to serve Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh. We do not believe in creating problems or prolonging them," he said.
Modi said that "the old arrangement" in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh encouraged corruption, nepotism and there was injustice when it came to rights of women, children, Dalits, tribal communities.
In a veiled attack on the Congress for its opposition to government's decision of repealing Article 370, Modi said the nation is today questioning them.
"Those who supported Article 370, India is asking them- If this was so important and life changing, why was this Article not made permanent. After all, those people had large mandates and could have removed the temporary status of Article 370," said the Prime Minister.
Before starting his address, Modi unfurled the national flag at the ramparts of Red Fort and wished citizens of the country on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day and Rakshabandhan. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 07:36 IST

PM Modi pays tribute at Raj Ghat on 73rd Independence Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute at Raj Ghat on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 06:58 IST

PM Modi greets nation on 73rd Independence Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to the people of the nation on the 73rd Independence Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 06:42 IST

PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on Independence Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and address the nation from the historic Red Fort on the 73rd Independence Day on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 06:22 IST

On Independence Day, a CRPF officer Harshpal Singh recalls how...

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): On the 73rd Independence Day, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer Harshpal Singh, who is slated to receive the peacetime gallantry medal - Kirti Chakra today, recalls how he eliminated three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in Jammu and Kas

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 05:08 IST

Karnataka floods: Death toll mounts to 61

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): As Karnataka continues to battle monsoon fury, the death toll on Wednesday mounted to 61, according to the data released by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 03:44 IST

BJ MLA slams Owaisi for his remarks on abrogation of Article 370

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): BJP Telangana lawmaker Thakur Raja Singh on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his controversial remarks on Jammu and Kashmir and abrogation of its special status.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 03:34 IST

Researchers at IIT Hyderabad, NIT Jalandhar make bone implant...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): A team of researchers at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad and Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jalandhar have developed a process by which bone implant materials can be synthesized from the eggshells.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 03:15 IST

Andhra CM writes to Jal Shakti ministry seeking assistance for...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat seeking assistance for the proposed scheme to link Godavari and Krishna rivers to provide water for irrigation, drin

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 01:48 IST

Double-decker train between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam to...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): With an aim to serve the increasing number of commuters on the Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada route, a special double-decker train will become soon become operational later this month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 01:04 IST

Vizag: 2 primary school teachers held for molesting students

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested two primary school teachers for allegedly molesting two students inside the premises of the institution in Visakhapatnam's Peddipalem village.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:44 IST

Rare footage of 1945 Simla Conference now in NFAI collection

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): As India is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day tomorrow, a rare footage of historic Simla Conference held in 1945, has been received by National Film Archive of India (NFAI), an official statement informed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:39 IST

Rajasthan: NCB officials seize 855.45 kg poppy straw, two drug...

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Officials of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Jodhpur Zonal unit, seized 855.45 kg poppy straw on Tuesday during an operation launched on specific information, near Arania village, Bhilwara district.

Read More
iocl