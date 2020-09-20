In Lok Sabha, TMC MP demands release of 230 political leaders in J-K

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Ray in Lok Sabha on Saturday demanded the release of 230 political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The situation in Jammu & Kashmir, even after one year of abrogation of Article 370, is causing concern. We demand the release of all 230 political leaders who are still in detention in Jammu and Kashmir," Ray said.



"Thirty elected members of the last J-K Assembly were arrested. Seven leaders including former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti have still not been released. Forty political leaders of mainstream political parties were arrested," he added.

Saugata Ray further said that 18 journalists were also arrested in the UT.

"Eighteen journalists were arrested and they were manhandled by the police. 4G communication has not yet been restored in J-K. In Anantnag, 96 prisoners tested COVID-19 positive," he said. (ANI)

