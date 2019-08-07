In major reshuffle Munquad Ali appointed BSP's UP unit president

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): In a major reshuffle in the party, former Rajya Sabha MP of Bahujan Samaj Party, Munquad Ali has been appointed as president of the party's state unit, said a press note from the party on Wednesday.

The outgoing state president RS Kushwaha has been now appointed as General Secretary of BSP's central unit, the note said.

In other appointments, Jaunpur MP Shyam Singh Yadav has been given charge of leading the party in the Lok Sabha by replacing Danish Ali, while BSP MP from Ambedkar Nagar, Ritesh Pandey, has been appointed as deputy leader of the party in the Lower House.

The press note said that BSP leader Girish Chandra Jatav will remain as Chief Whip of the party in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

