In pictures: PM Modi at Kedarnath, Badrinath

Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], October 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered prayers at Uttarkhand's Kedarnath Dham and Badrinath Dham.

Early today the PM arrived at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun, where he was received by Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmeet Singh.



PM Modi sported a traditional white-coloured pahadi outfit Chola Dora, which was gifted to him by the women of Chamba in Himachal Pradesh during his recent visit to the state.



After his arrival at one of the most sacred shrines of Hindus in the country, PM Modi followed the culture to pray to Lord Shiva and extended offerings to Nandi.



PM Modi offered prayers in Kedarnath temple amid tight security.



Later, he was seen worshipping the 'Bhola baba' and performed the rituals at the holy shrine.





Uttarakhand CM Dham accompanied the Prime Minister during his visit to Kedarnath before he laid the foundation stone of the Ropeway project here.



PM Modi later held free-wheeling interaction with 'shramjeevis' working on the development projects in Kedarnath.



Amid his tightly packed schedule this Diwali, PM Modi then headed to Badrinath in Chamoli and offered prayers here.



PM Modi appeared in ethnic attire at the holy shrine of Lord Vishnu where he sported an off-white kurta with a black jacket. He accentuated his devotee look with a yellow stole draped over his shoulders.



PM Modi then reviewed the progress of the development work of the riverfront in Badrinath.



CM Dhami had accompanied the Prime Minister to Badrinath as well where later in the day, both leaders addressed a public rally.

Kedarnath and Badrinath are among the most important Hindu shrines. The area is also known for one of the most revered Sikh holy sites - Hemkund Sahib. The connectivity projects are aimed to ease access and improve basic infrastructure in places of religious significance.

Post his trip to Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali to celebrate Deepotsav. (ANI)

