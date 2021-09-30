'In politics, you need passion, flexibility, adjustment', Punjab Minister Verka to Sidhu

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 30 (ANI): A day after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief, state minister Raj Kumar Verka on Thursday said that Sidhu should be flexible and should "think twice before taking any decision."

Verka told ANI, "In politics, you need passion, flexibility and adjustment. If you don't pay attention to these things, you won't be successful in politics, and Sidhu should adopt these qualities."

He further added that if Sidhu has any problems or issues in the government or party then he should sit with the chief minister and discuss the matter.

Verka added that Sidhu should rethink his resignation. "Sidhu is coming to Chandigarh to talk with the CM. I hope they both sort out the issue."

Attacking AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is on his two-day visit to Punjab, Verka said, "He is a fraud and he has done no work in Delhi. There are seven ministers, of whom four have FIR against them."

Regarding Sidhu's statement on inducting DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Attorney General APS Deol, he said, "Are they criminals? Have they been suspended earlier or an FIR has been lodged against them? A lawyer can argue a case for anyone and Sidhu should be aware that people know everything."

Sidhu's resignation as state party chief has intensified the crisis in the Punjab Congress. A minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to him, stepped down from their posts.

This comes as a big blow to the Congress that was hoping to resolve the turmoil in the Congress unit of Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections early next year.

After the tussle in Punjab Congress between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh escalated in August, the party had appointing Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the wishes of the Chief Minister. (ANI)