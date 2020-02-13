In process to gather info about Sanjay Barve's property, says Maha Home Minister Deshmukh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that his government is in the process of gathering information pertaining to the property case of Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve.

Speaking to media here, he said: "We are gathering all information about Barve's property. We will also seek information on this from him (Sanjay Barve)."

Deshmukh's comments come after a report which claimed that a firm owned by Sanjay Barve's son and wife was awarded a contract of digitization of the police records by the previous BJP government.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

