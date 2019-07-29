In the demise of S Jaipal Reddy, India has lost a fine political personality: KC Venugopal

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Congress">Congress party general secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday express sorrow over the death of former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy.

"In the demise of S Jaipal Reddy, former Union Minister and senior party leader, the country has lost a fine political personality and an outstanding parliamentarian. He was a five-time member of Lok Sabha, four-time MLA, and two-time Rajya Sabha MP. He was a great orator and could inspire his colleagues in parliament and the general public through his wise words," said Venugopal in a statement.

Venugopal also spoke about the dedication and commitment of the late leader and called him a "prolific writer" who dedicated his life to "betterment of society".

"He discharged his duty as a Union Minister in various portfolios with great sincerity and honesty. He was a prolific writer and man of wisdom who until his last breath dedicated his life for the betterment of society," he wrote in his letter.

Venugopal said: "In his demise, the Congress">Congress party has lost one of its most loving leaders. He will be remembered for his deep scholarship and sincere public service. The Congress">Congress party extends the deepest condolence to the bereaved family and his supporters."

Earlier, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote a condolence letter to the wife of senior Congress">Congress leader and former Union minister Reddy and described him as a powerful orator, who was always at the forefront to put forth the party's views. (ANI)