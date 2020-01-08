INC fact-finding committee visits JNU campus

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Congress leaders Sushmita Dev, Hibi Eden, Syed Naseer Hussain and Amrita Dhawan on Wednesday visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University Campus here as part of fact-finding committee of the Indian National Congress to ascertain facts related to the case of violence in the varsity.

The Congress party's fact-finding committee met Professor Ajay Patnaik, a faculty member of JNU in this regard.

The four-member fact-finding committee has been formed by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on JNU violence.

The committee is expected to chalk out the future course of action and also submit its report to Gandhi within a week.

More than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods on January 5. (ANI)

