Inclusion of CAA in syllabus of Lucknow University 'unfair', says Mayawati

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday said that her party opposes the decision of inclusion of "highly-controversial and divisive" Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the syllabus of the Lucknow University.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the inclusion of CAA in the course of Political Science by the varsity is absolutely 'wrong and unfair'.

"Debate on CAA is fine. But despite the court's hearing over the matter, the inclusion of this highly controversial and divisive citizenship law by the Lucknow University in the syllabus is completely wrong and unfair," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

She further said that the BSP strongly opposes this decision and will "definitely take it back" if her party comes to power in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Shashi Shukla, Head of the Political Science department of Lucknow University, said, "Under the political science subject, we will introduce CAA. This is the most important topic right now and so it should be studied. The topic will include what, why, and how the citizenship law was amended."



The CAA grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)