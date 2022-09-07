Income Tax raid at Rajasthan's home minister premises

Kotputli (Rajasthan) [India], September 7 (ANI): The Income Tax department on Wednesday carried out raids at various premises of Rajsthan's home and higher education minister Rajendra Yadav, in connection with the mid-day meal scam.

A bag-manufacturing factory, allegedly being run by Yadav's kin in his legislative constituency Kotputli, was also raided in connection with the alleged irregularities related to mid-day meals, which benefit lakhs of students in the government-run schools in the state.

More than three dozen officers of the IT department and police personnel reached the factory in over half a dozen vehicles to carry out searches, sources said.



"The IT department officials came to my premises at 8 am today. They also raided my locations in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Gurugram, where my children and family do business. The search operation is underway, everything will be clear soon," Rajendra Yadav told ANI.



The minister's flour mill and residence in Kichha, the Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand were also raided.

Rajendra Singh Yadav is a member of the Rajasthan legislative assembly and is an incumbent minister in the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state. (ANI)

