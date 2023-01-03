Indebted to people of Kangra for their massive mandate in elections: Himachal CM Sukhu

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that he is indebted to the people of Kangra for the massive mandate and assured them that special focus would be laid on the development of the district in all spheres.

A rousing reception was accorded to the Chief Minister at Dharamshala, the moment he landed at Police Ground Helipad today to preside over a mega 'Jan Aabhar Rally'.



He was accompanied by the co-in-charge of Congress for the State Tajinder Singh Bittu.

This was his first visit to Dharamshala after being sworn in as the Chief Minister on December 11.



"I heavily honour the massive mandate given by the people of the Kangra in the assembly elections and I assure, that special focus would be laid for the development of the district in all spheres," he said while interacting with the media and the masses who had gathered in numbers to have a glimpse of their leader and welcome him.

Pro-tem Speaker Chander Kumar, MLAs, district officers, and people from different walks of life had lined up in thousands to welcome the Chief Minister en route from the Police line to the Zorawar Stadium, Dharamsala, the venue of the 'Jan Aabhar Rally'.

Congress returned to power in Himachal Pradesh after five years in the results announced on Thursday. The Congress won 40 seats in the 68-member assembly riding on anti-incumbency.

While Congress won 40 seats in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP won 25 seats. Independents won three seats and AAP failed to open its account in the state.

In terms of vote share in Himachal, Congress was only marginally ahead of the BJP having got 43.88 per cent of votes compared to 42.99 per cent of its rival. Others garnered a 10.4 per cent vote share in the hill state. Himachal Pradesh has a long tradition of alternating governments and Congress was on the right side of anti-incumbency. (ANI)

