Independent Haryana MLA threatens to withdraw support to Khattar govt

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Independent MLA from Haryana's Meham Balraj Kundu on Thursday said that he will withdraw support given to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's government.



He added that he will submit a letter to the state Assembly Speaker on Friday in order to withdraw the support.



"I had extended my support to an honest government and Chief Minister ML Khattar. Now, I have realized that their display of honesty is a farce. I will hand over a letter to the Assembly Speaker to withdraw my support tomorrow," said Kundu while speaking to reporters here.



Kundu had reportedly claimed that the state's cooperative sugar mills have shown a loss of Rs 3,300 crores and alleged it was due to corruption and malpractices.



He had reportedly written a letter to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in this regard earlier this month.



Responding to Kundu's statement regarding the withdrawal of the support, Khattar has assured a probe if there is any truth in the allegations leveled by the MLA.



"We will speak to him. We are open to ordering a probe if there is credible primary evidence to believe his allegations. But if there is no evidence, there is no point in ordering any inquiry," Khatter told reporters on Wednesday.



Manohar Lal Khattar is heading the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) coalition government in Haryana. (ANI)