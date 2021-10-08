Independent MLA from Uttarakhand's Bhimtal joins BJP

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand scheduled for next year, independent MLA from Bhimtal Ram Singh Kaira on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kaira joined BJP in presence of Union Minister Smriti Irani at the party headquarters in the national capital.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta on Wednesday joined Trinamool Congress (TMC). (ANI)